2 Angels managerPhil Nevinwas ejected twice from the same game Wednesday night. In the ninth inning with the game tied at 2, Mike Trout was called out on a checked swing by first base ump Will Little. Nevin came out of the dugout to yell at Little and was tossed. Then he walked past the foul line and was thrown out again by plate umpire Lance Barksdale. Nevin said he told Barksdale he already had been tossed.