scored 38 points in the Kings' 126-123 first-round playoff victory over the visiting Warriors on Saturday. The 38 points tied the 76ers' John Williamson for the second most points scored in a playoff debut. Williamson had 38 against the Nets in 1979. The Mavericks' Luka Doncic holds the record of 42 points, scored against the Clippers in 2020.
