Los Angeles
LH Clayton Kershaw (9-5, 2.73, 161.1 IP, 139 H, 155 K), RH Walker Buehler (8-5, 2.62, 137.1 IP, 95 H, 151 K), LH Hyun-Jin Ryu (7-3, 1.97, 82.1 IP, 68 H, 89 K), LH Rich Hill (11-5, 3.66, 132.2 IP, 108 H, 150 K)
Kershaw may no longer be considered the best pitcher in the world, having been slowed the past couple years by a balky back, but he demonstrated he can still be dominant with 8 shutout innings against Atlanta in the NLDS. That temporarily put to rest questions about his previous postseason performance (7-7, 4.35). Buehler is an emerging ace with a 0.96 WHIP; Ryu came back strong after missing much of the season with injury, allowing more than two runs just twice in his last nine starts and throwing 7 shutout innings against the Braves; Hill relies on a big curveball, which is tough on lefties.
Milwaukee
RH Jhoulys Chacin (15-8, 3.50, 192.2 IP, 153 H, 156 K), LH Wade Miley (5-2, 2.57, 80.2 IP, 71 H, 50 K), LH Gio Gonzalez (10-11, 4.21, 171 IP, 167 H, 148 K), RH Brandon Woodruff (3-0, 3.61, 42.1 IP, 36 H, 47 K)
It speaks to the Brewers’ new-age approach that only Chacin and Miley are sure things to start in the NLCS. Chacin turned his career around last year with San Diego by throwing his slider more and has been Milwaukee’s most reliable starter all season. Miley arguably was the worst pitcher in baseball last season with Baltimore, but has found success by keeping hitters off-balance. Gonzalez was inconsistent with Washington this season but was 3-0, 2.13 in five starts with the Brewers. Woodruff hadn’t started for the Brewers since June 10 but got the ball to start the NLDS and responded with three hitless innings, perhaps earning another “initial out-getter” assignment. Right-handers Chase Anderson and Zach Davies were not on the NLDS roster but could factor into the NLCS.