STARTERS KEEP DEALING

With Brandon Woodruff (above) — 2 starts, 1.50 ERA, 19 Ks, 12 IP — and Corbin Burnes — 2 starts, 0.69 ERA, 20 Ks, 13 IP — setting the tone, the Brewers' starters have a combined 3.13 ERA over the last 10 games with a league-leading 7.1 WAR, according to FanGraphs.com . Milwaukee's starters have struck out 363 batters during that stretch, second among all NL teams, and are second with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

"I remember talking to you (reporters) maybe the first week of May and you asked ‘What are you guys going through right now with this tough stretch?’," Burnes said. "And I think I basically said, ‘Just hang in there.’ It’s one of those things in baseball — it’s going to come around. I think the last two weeks have kind of shown that."