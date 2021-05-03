STARTERS ARE REALLY, REALLY GOOD

Anyone who's watched the team this year already knows this, but Milwaukee's rotation has been so good so far that it's worth repeating. Prior to Sunday, when Alec Bettinger's MLB debut (above) turned into a nightmare with a five-run first inning, the Brewers' starters combined for a 2.57 ERA, second only to the San Francisco Giants in all of baseball. After Bettinger's 11-run performance, Milwaukee's rotation still owns a 3.18, the fifth-best mark in the NL and sixth in MLB.
"Every guy that's in this in this rotation is bringing something and it's fun to watch just from a pitching standpoint," closer Josh Hader said. "It's impressive to see how they attack these lineups, especially going around lineups three times in a row. I know as a starter that's not an easy thing to do and they make it look easy."