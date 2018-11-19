Cormac Ryan - Stanford

Stanford guard Cormac Ryan is 10 of 22 from 3-point range through the first three games of his freshman season.

Coach: Jarod Haase, 35-34 in his third season with the Cardinal.

Top scorers: Sophomore forward KZ Okpala (22.7); freshman guard Cormac Ryan (14.7); sophomore guard Daejon Davis (10.7)

Road to Atlantis: Beat Seattle (96-74) and North Carolina-Wilmington (72-59); lost to North Carolina (90-72).

Worth noting: Davis has 11 turnovers through three games. He committed a team-high 132 turnovers last season. … Ryan is 10 of 22 (45.5 percent) from 3-point range. … Okpala has attempted 29 free throws, making 23 (79.3 percent). … Josh Sharma, a 7-foot senior center, was recruited by UW. He’s averaging 5.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

