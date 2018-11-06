NOV. 21 | BATTLE 4 ATLANTIS | IMPERIAL ARENA IN PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS
COACH’S CORNER
Jerod Haase is 33-33 in two seasons with the Cardinal. He took over for Johnny Dawkins, who reached the NCAA tournament one time in eight seasons at Stanford. Haase started 99 games at Kansas from 1994-97 and later served as an assistant under Roy Williams at Kansas and North Carolina. Prior to arriving at Stanford, Haase went 80-53 in four seasons at Alabama-Birmingham.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Point guard Daejon Davis started 33 games as a true freshman, averaging 10.7 points and 4.4 rebounds. He led the team with 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game but also committed a team-high 132 turnovers. Davis had at least five turnovers in 13 games, including 11 in a loss to Portland State.
SCOUTING REPORT
Stanford’s hopes of returning to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2014 took a hit in June when forward Reid Travis bolted to Kentucky as a graduate transfer. Travis averaged 19.5 points and 8.7 rebounds as a junior. The Cardinal also must replace guard Dorian Pickens (15.1 ppg) and forward Michael Humphrey (10.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg). … Josh Sharma, a 7-foot senior center, was recruited by UW. He’s averaging 3.1 points and 2.5 rebounds in 76 career games. … Junior swingman Marcus Sheffield is back after sitting out last season with a leg injury. Sheffield averaged 6.7 points as a sophomore, scoring a career-high 35 points in a loss to Arizona State.