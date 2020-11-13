 Skip to main content
Standings will still be kept by points unless there's an unbalanced schedule.

Acknowledging the chance that Big Ten teams won't be able to play all 24 games on the league schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference introduced a separate protocol in case some teams have played more than others at the end of the regular season.

A team must have played 13 conference games to be eligible to be named regular-season champion. If there's an unbalanced number of games, the final standings and playoff seedings will be determined by winning percentage in all games.

Also new this year: The first tiebreaker is head-to-head competition. It had been the most regular-season victories.

The full tiebreakers are here.

