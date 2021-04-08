When the Wisconsin football team was arriving at LAX for the 1994 Rose Bowl game, I went to the airport to greet them. It was late at night, around midnight as I recall. I wore my Wisconsin sweatshirt and was the only fan at the gate. Barry Alvarez led the team off the plane. He acknowledged me but that was it. My impression was that he was a big-time guy, focused on his team and the game. I had never done anything like that, but went because it had been years since they had played in the Rose Bowl. Is was an undergrad in 1963 and did not go to the game.
Stan Feinstein — UW Class of 1964
