Oct. 20 | Appleton Arena, Canton, N.Y.
BEHIND THE BENCH
Mark Morris (331-196-51 in 18 total seasons) made his coaching name with nine NCAA tournament appearances in his first 11 seasons at Clarkson from 1988 to 1999. He took over St. Lawrence’s position just down the road in 2016 after nine seasons in the AHL and one as an assistant in the NHL.
FIRST STAR
Junior right wing Carson Gicewicz was a bright spot on a team that went 8-27-2 last season. He led the team’s forwards at plus-4 while recording 18 points. The Saints’ leading returning scorer, he’ll have to help engineer a comeback for a team from finishing 55th of 60 teams in scoring.
SCOUTING REPORT
The results weren’t pretty last season for St. Lawrence, but it came away from Madison with a split after shocking the Badgers 6-3 on Oct. 28 for the Saints’ first victory after an 0-7 start. Morris’ continued rebuilding efforts will again feature a lot of new faces: The Saints have 10 freshmen on the roster to go along with 11 sophomores. Junior Alex Gilmour looks to build on his 10-goal season from last year, while the Saints just need more offensive contributions overall.
RESULT TO REMEMBER
The Badgers and Saints were fairly well acquainted with each other in the 1980s thanks to three NCAA tournament series. UW won a home quarterfinal in 1983; St. Lawrence returned the favor at Appleton Arena in 1988; and the Badgers got past a first-round series in Canton in 1989.