ST. CLOUD STATE
ST. CLOUD STATE

NCAA St Cloud Minnesota St Hockey

St. Cloud State goaltender David Hrenak, third from left, celebrates with teammates after a 5-4 win over Minnesota State in an NCAA men's Frozen Four hockey semifinal in Pittsburgh on April 8.

When, where: Oct. 22 and 23, Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, St. Cloud, Minnesota

Last meeting: March 22, 2013, a 4-1 Badgers victory in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Five semifinals in St. Paul, Minnesota

The Huskies will complete the group of former WCHA rivals now in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference that UW has played in the nonconference schedule. (Colorado College, Denver, Minnesota Duluth, North Dakota and Omaha already had appeared on a UW schedule since 2013.) The defending NCAA runners-up will be coming off a series at 2021 Frozen Four foe Minnesota State and a home-and-home series against Minnesota when they host the Badgers. UW is scheduled to host the Huskies in the 2022-23 season.

