ST. CLOUD STATE

The Huskies will complete the group of former WCHA rivals now in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference that UW has played in the nonconference schedule. (Colorado College, Denver, Minnesota Duluth, North Dakota and Omaha already had appeared on a UW schedule since 2013.) The defending NCAA runners-up will be coming off a series at 2021 Frozen Four foe Minnesota State and a home-and-home series against Minnesota when they host the Badgers. UW is scheduled to host the Huskies in the 2022-23 season.