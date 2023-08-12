The man with the microphone called out commands and the room spun, a carousel of tulle and taffeta. It was 1959, a year for Barbie, Elvis and, to a community of Wisconsinites, square dancing.

Sixty-four years later, the Wisconsin State Square and Round Dance Convention continues, with more than 400 people gathering at the Madison Marriott West over the weekend to join hands, allemande left and do-si-do.

Friday and Sunday, callers yelled out instructions in time with the music, keeping everyone from newcomers to old pros moving. A fashion show promenaded audience members through 30 years of styles from the 1920s to the 1950s, featuring dance styles from the Charleston to the jive. Workshops and education sessions let participants delve deeper into the more complex steps.

This year’s theme was “let the good times roll,” a nod to the fashion and music of the decade when the convention began, around the same time Kathy Nickel began her first forays into the world of square dancing.

Nickel serves as the convention’s general chair, but her history with the square dance community began before she could walk. She grew up watching her parents square dance, taking her first lessons when she was 8. She was hooked. She carried on the tradition with her husband, passing it down to their three daughters. Now, she has two granddaughters in lessons.

“It kind of runs in the family,” said Nickel. “You just meet so many different people, and you have a good time.”

But heritage isn’t the only way to discover square dancing. Some people find it through friends, partners or media, and Nickel says she hopes events like the convention can act as gateways into the community for those who didn’t grow up in it.

An open session that ran from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday welcomed spectators and newcomers to see square dancers in action and give it a try themselves.

“It kind of lets people see what our culture is like,” said Nickel. “We have people that, once they learn it, they’re hooked.”

People like Jody Snyder.

Snyder, 61, got her start square dancing when she married experienced square dancer Bill Snyder, 81, 24 years ago. Now, the pair are regulars at conventions across the Midwest, traveling from their home near Rockford, Ill., to see old friends and meet new ones.

While Jody was pulled in by the community feel and physical aspect of square dancing, Bill was pulled in 50 years ago by demonstrators in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

“It’s just wonderful people,” said Bill. “The people, the fun, it’s good exercise.”

The connections the two have made at dance events go deeper than the dance floor. Bill is hobby beekeeper, and he has made friends from across the country who also keep bees.

“The first question out of their mouths (when they see him) is ‘how are your bees doing this year?’” he said.

Connections like those, he said, are a huge part of why he and Jody love what they do — and a huge part of why Nickel continues participating in events like the convention.

“You come to the convention as a new dancer and you come out as an experienced dancer because you have so much time to dance and get comfortable with it,” she said. “You really become part of that community.”

The convention concludes Sunday, with song, dance, and above all else, community. Where you’re from and what you do don’t matter here, so long as you can keep up with the music.

