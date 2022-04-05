 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monona Grove's Madeline Hogan, left, runs to the finish line against Monroe's Bre Lambert in the girls 400-meter dash during a Badger South Conference track and field meet at Edgewood High School on June 8, 2021.

Hailey Anchor, sr., Wisconsin Dells — Among the more versatile returning runners, Anchor was fourth in the 400-meter dash (57.98 seconds) at the Division 2 state meet last year and placed third in the 800 (2 minutes, 18.82 seconds).

Madeline Hogan, jr., Monona Grove  She finished eighth in the 200 (:26.65), seventh in the 400 (1:00.04) and fourth in the 100 hurdles (:14.95) at the Division 1 state meet a year ago. She is the defending sectional champion in the 200 dash and 100 hurdles.

Nikita Lebbie, sr., Madison Edgewood — As a junior Lebbie had a solid showing at the Division 2 state meet, finishing fifth in the 100 (:12.42) and also running anchor for the championship-winning 800 relay team (1:43.85). She also was on the fourth-place 400 relay squad (:50.44).

Lily Strong, jr., Lodi — Made a strong push for the podium, coming in eighth in the Division 2 100 dash (:12.61).

