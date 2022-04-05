Andrew Kelly, so., McFarland — Kelly finished eighth at the WIAA Division 2 state meet in the 100-meter dash (11.23 seconds) and was the only freshman in the finals.

Nick Gehring, jr., Madison Edgewood — A Division 2 medalist in the 400 (sixth in :50.81), Gehring also took ninth in the 200 (:22.93).

Deven Magli, sr., DeForest — A University of Wisconsin football commit, Magli finished 17th in the Division 1 100 prelims (:11.41), missing out on the finals. He had taken third at sectionals (:11.13) the week prior.

Andrew Regnier, jr., Waunakee — Reginer qualified for the Division 1 state meet in both the 200 and 400, winning bronze in the latter (:49.90) while missing out on the finals in the 200. He also was fourth in the triple jump (44 feet, 5 inches).