WIAA sectional wrestling: Portage's Jessie Tijerina inspires teammates with his success

For Jessie Tijerina, it’s spotlight time.
And this time around, the Portage senior wrestler would be happy to share some of that WIAA state tournament spotlight with one or more hard-charging teammates.
Tijerina, 41-0 and ranked No. 2 in the state at 138 pounds, leads a trio of state-ranked Warriors into Saturday’s Division 2 sectional tournament at Evansville.
“I set the goal of going undefeated for myself at the beginning of the season,” Tijerina said. “It is pretty cool to be where I am at right now.”
“He has had a tremendous career,” Warriors coach Shane Haak said. “He is a great leader and he’s even a better person. … (and) he wrestles his best at the end of the year.”
Tijerina is joined in the rankings by sophomores Chase Beckett, 39-2 and ranked No. 1 at 106 pounds; and Lowell Arnold, 39-2 and ranked seventh at 145.
Last year, an exciting string of late-season victories ended with a bit of disappointment for Tijerina, starting with a Division 1 semifinal loss by pin to Watertown’s Edward Wilkowski at 126 pounds. Then, the recurrence of a knee injury forced him to forfeit his final two matches and settle for sixth place and a 40-5 record.
Tijerina took fifth as a sophomore, beating Wilkowski in the fifth-place match to wrap up a 42-13 season. This year’s perfect start gives Tijerina a 123-18 record over the last three years.
This year, though, Portage has dropped to Division 2 for wrestling. And entering Saturday’s sectional at Evansville, the unbeaten Tijerina holds the state’s No. 2 ranking at 138 pounds — behind only Matty Bianchi of Two Rivers, the defending D2 champ at 132.
Tijerina’s success and leadership by example has inspired his Portage teammates, most notably Beckett and Arnold. Those sophomores enjoyed a coming-out party over the holiday break at the 70-team Bi-State Classic in La Crosse. Tijerina finished first, and Arnold and Beckett each finished second.
“Out of about 70 teams, for them to finish where they did, it says a lot about what kind of wrestlers they are,” Portage coach Tim Haak said.
In the Badger Conference tournament, Tijerina won at 138, Arnold was second at 145 and Beckett second at 106.
Arnold got a taste of the state tournament last year, losing both his matches, and Beckett made it to the sectional round.
“He has really improved his work ethic,” Shane Haak said of Beckett. “Chase has made great improvements as wrestler. That is a great thing to see from such a great kid.”
Beckett observed Tijerina’s career progress and has challenged himself to accomplish what he couldn’t last year.
“Jessie likes to motivate me, and we like to push each other to be at our best,” Beckett said. “We have become good friends over this year.”
The Warriors’ program is progressing behind the leadership of coaches Shane Haak and Tim Haak. Tim, also the athletic director at Portage, was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018 after 27 successful years at Harvard (Illinois) High School.
Tijerina is hoping to wrestle in college, and his two sophomore proteges would like to follow in those footsteps, too.
“I’m going to wrestle till they tell me I can’t wrestle no more,” Beckett said.