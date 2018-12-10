COLUMBUS, Ohio — The University of Wisconsin wrestling team faced its toughest challenge to date in coach Chris Bono’s first season on Sunday, dropping a 23-13 decision to second-ranked Ohio State.
Sophomores Connor Brown (125 pounds), Zander Wick (157) and Evan Wick (165) and freshman Trent Hillger (285) posted victories for the 10th-ranked Badgers (6-1, 1-1 Big Ten). The Buckeyes won their Big Ten opener and improved to 4-0.
“I’m proud of our first semester, the way we’ve come, the way we’ve built this program,” Bono said. “We’ve been sky high all semester and this was our first setback. I’m very excited to see how we come back after the break and compete. Tough night tonight, but these guys are winners and they’re going to return and we’ll be ready to roll.”
Hillger, ranked ninth in his weight class, posted a 6-1 decision against No. 14 Chase Singletary, defeating his third ranked opponent and remaining undefeated.
Second-ranked Evan Wick rolled to a 13-1 major decision against Ryan Ferro. Zander Wick recorded a late takedown to beat Elijah Cleary 7-3.
Brown, who competed for the first time since sustaining an injury against Nebraska on Nov. 16, earned a 7-2 decision over Brakan Mead.
125: Brown, W, def. Mead, 7-2; 133: Pletcher, OS, def. Lantz, 4-0; 141: McKenna, OS, def. Moran, 14-2; 149: Jordan, OS, def. Martin, 14-4; 157: Z. Wick, W, def. Cleary, 7-3; 165: E. Wick, W, def. Ferro, 13-1; 174: Smith, OS, def. Christensen, 10-9; 184: Martin, OS, def. Reinhardt, 21-8; 197: Moore, OS, pinned Salemme, 2:04; 285: Hillger, W, def. Singletary, 6-1.