Juniors Tristan Moran and Cole Martin earned victories over highly ranked opponents to lead the University of Wisconsin wrestling team in a 24-13 loss against top-ranked Penn State on Sunday in University Park, Pennsylvania.
The 16th-ranked Moran got a late escape and takedown to take his 141-pound match against fourth-ranked Nick Lee to overtime, and he added another takedown to win 12-10. Martin was trailing by a point in the third period against No. 10 Brady Berge, but recorded a takedown and held on to win 8-7 at 149 pounds.
Sophomore Connor Brown posted an 18-9 major decision and third-ranked sophomore Evan Wick won 6-1 to provide the other victories for the Badgers (6-3, 1-3 Big Ten), who scored the most points against the Nittany Lions (6-0, 2-0) this season.