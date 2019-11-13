Jonathan Tsipis added two top 100 players and tapped a new recruiting territory in the three players that signed National Letters of Intent with the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball program on Wednesday.
The signees include Halle Douglass, a 6-foot-1 guard from Lake Forest, Illinois; Brooke Schramek, a 6-foot guard from Naperville, Illinois and Benet Academy; and Kate Thompson, a 6-2 post player from Denham Springs, Louisiana, who will become the first Badger player ever from that state.
Natalie Leuzinger, a 5-7 guard from Black Hawk, also is committed to join the program as a preferred walk-on, but her status won’t become official until a later date.
And the Badgers still are in the running for perhaps their top target, 5-11 guard Leilani Kapinus of Madison Memorial, who Tuesday listed UW as one of five finalists along with Penn State, Minnesota, Arizona and LSU.
Kapinus, who was ranked among the top 10 players in the country before suffering a torn ACL last year, is ranked No. 25 by Prospects Nation and No. 30 by espnW’s HoopGurlz. She told the State Journal that she was down to two choices and would announce her pick and sign during the early signing period.
Douglass, the daughter of former UW guard Billy Douglass, is ranked No. 93 by Prospects Nation and No. 99 by espnW. Her dad played for the Badgers under Steve Yoder from 1988-92.
Douglass averaged 16 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.5 blocks in leading Lake Forest to a 27-8 record and the first sectional title in school history.
She was named the 2019 North Suburban Conference Player of the Year, Lake County News Sun Player of the Year, North Shore Player of the Year and First-Team IBCA for class 4A.
Douglass played for the All In Elite AAU program, and in June, she was selected to the Adidas AAU All American Team that played in Spain.
“She gives us size and skill at the guard position and this past season led her high school team to new heights as they won their first sectional championship,” Tsipis said. “Along with her basketball acumen, Halle's combination of strong leadership and solid work ethic will be a great addition to our team.”
Schramek averaged 11.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game as a junior in helping perennial power Benet Academy to a fourth-place finish in the Illinois state tournament. She was named East Suburban Catholic Conference player of the year as a sophomore and is ranked No. 81 in the nation by Blue Star Report.
"Brooke is a skilled player who will bring versatility to our team by her ability to step out and shoot the 3 and also by using her size to score inside,” Tsipis said. “She played on a highly successful AAU team and also a strong high school team, which won Conference titles each of her three seasons thus far and earned a trip to State last season.”
Thompson, who averaged 12 points and 10 rebounds per game as a junior, is expected to provide needed depth in the post along with versatility to score from the perimeter. She was named to the Louisiana all-state team as she helped lead her team to the Class 5A state championship game. She was named to the Louisiana all-state team and also played for the Lady Flames Elite AAU program.
“Kate is a versatile post player who uses her size well inside and can also face-up and shoot,” Tsipis said. “While she earned her team's Offensive MVP award, her strong work ethic also brought her to lead the team in rebounds and blocks.”