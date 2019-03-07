The Wisconsin State Journal sports staff has been honored with a pair of national awards for its work in 2018 in judging by the Associated Press Sports Editors organization.

The State Journal, competing in a category for newspapers with a print circulation of 31,000 to 86,999, earned Top 10 honors for its special sections, and reporter Jason Galloway was recognized for his exceptional work in the annual APSE contest judged by editors from across the country.

Galloway, who has covered the University of Wisconsin football team since 2015, won Top 10 writing honors in the projects category for his four-part series entitled "The concussion question.'' His report gave readers a local perspective on the issue of head trauma in football and what it means for the sport going forward.

In addition, the State Journal earned honorable-mention recognition for its Sunday sections and its digital content.

The State Journal sports department is led by sports editor Greg Sprout, assistant sports editors Art Kabelowsky (high schools) and Reed Southmayd (copy desk), and sports Web editor Chris Doyle. The sports staff in 2018 included columnist Tom Oates; reporters Jim Polzin, Todd Milewski, Dennis Punzel, Jon Masson and Galloway; and desk editors Nick Zizzo, John Nolan, Howard Thomas, Mark Pynnonen and Quinn Cretton.