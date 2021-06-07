Watch now: Jim Polzin introduced as new Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist

What do you want from the reader? Feedback, for starters. If you disagree with something I wrote — or just want to say something positive — don’t hesitate to drop me an email. Plus, I’m always looking for stories to tell. If you have an interesting topic or subject to cover, please share it with me.

For those of you who already are subscribers in any of our Lee Sports Wisconsin markets — Madison, Kenosha, La Crosse and Racine, to name a few — thank you. If you aren’t a digital subscriber, please consider taking advantage of one of our great offers. Subscribers will have access to exclusive content — more details to come — and I look forward to building relationships with the people who give us their time and money.

What an exciting time to start this job. UW has a new athletic director, while Aaron Rodgers may or may not be the starting quarterback for the Packers come September. I’m excited to dive into those — and other — storylines.

A quick shout-out to those who helped me get to this point. I’ve crossed paths with a lot of great people in this profession over the years and I picked a lot of their brains over the course of a week while deciding whether this was a job I wanted to pursue. Thanks to all of you for your insight and encouragement.