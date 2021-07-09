Watch now: High-speed E Scow sailboats to hit Lake Mendota waters this weekend

When you’re commanding an E Scow, the wind is everything.
That’s why sailors are hoping for Lake Mendota winds this weekend between 5 and 25 mph — the sweet spot for a potentially speed-driven, thrilling, daring sailboat race with competitors from across the Midwest.
The 2021 ILYA E Scow Invitational Championship Regatta takes place Friday through Sunday, pitting 43 boats against the winds and waves and one another. The event, hosted by the Mendota Yacht Club, will involve more than 100 sailors on boats possibly reaching speeds of 20 mph.
“For sailing, that is pretty fast,” said Tim Sugar, co-chair of this year’s competition, which bills the Invitational as “the most exciting sailboat racing you will find anywhere.”
“When you race (an E Scow), you want to sail them at a little bit of an angle” to get as much surface out of the water as possible, he said.
The E Scow is a 28-foot, sloop-rigged sailboat with a fiberglass hull and up to three sails: a mainsail, jib and, for off-wind legs, a colorful spinnaker. Aboard the boat is a crew of three to four, who rely on communication, skill and teamwork as they race against dozens of rival boats for trophies and bragging rights.
Many crews are family members who travel to various venues to race. Sugar, for example, races with his wife, Darby, also a co-chair of this weekend’s event, his brother Hugh and Hugh’s wife, Annie, aboard a boat named the “Turbinado.”
“Four Sugars aboard,” explained Sugar, who encourages more Madison families and individuals to try out sailing through groups such as the Madison Youth Sailing Foundation or the Hoofer Outing Club at UW-Madison.
The 2021 ILYA E Scow Invitational Championship Regatta is centered at Governor Nelson State Park near Waunakee, where most of the boats will launch, though a few will start at Burrows Park and at The Edgewater hotel. Competitors are coming from across Wisconsin and Minnesota, as well as Iowa and Michigan. Eight boats from Madison’s Mendota Yacht Club are expected to compete.
Lake Mendota is a favorite spot for the ILYA regatta, which rotates locations. ILYA, or the Inland Lake Yachting Association, is one of three regional E Scow associations. The others are based in Michigan and on the East Coast.
“It’s fun to come to (Lake) Mendota because it’s a big body of water, and a little more consistent wind, and we can have big race courses,” said Sam Rogers, of Minnetonka, Minnesota, who arrived Thursday with his E Scow “Madame” and his crew: daughter Lily, 12; and a friend and neighbor, Chrisy Hughes, with her daughter Martha, 16.
“I’ve been sailing my whole life. I’m 40, and I’ve probably been sailing here a dozen times,” Rogers said. “It’s always a fun time. You hit up the town at night, and you have great sailing during the day. Whenever there’s a regatta in Madison, we always come for it.”
In 2023, Madison will host an even more special occasion: a regatta with well over 100 boats from across the country to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the E Scow, which was originally designed and built in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
This weekend’s regatta is best viewed from the water. Spectators in boats are welcome, said regatta PR chair Don Sanford, but should review the safety and distance guidelines posted at the Mendota Yacht Club website, www.mendotayc.org.
Three one-hour races are planned per day, starting at 10:30 a.m., but start times can be postponed until conditions are favorable. The best chance of strong winds is Sunday, Sugar said.
Each race begins on an even playing field, with every team racing the exact same model of boat, he said.
“Everyone is sailing with the exact same gear,” he said. “It’s all about who can read the wind the best.”
