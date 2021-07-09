Watch now: High-speed E Scow sailboats to hit Lake Mendota waters this weekend

When you’re commanding an E Scow, the wind is everything.

That’s why sailors are hoping for Lake Mendota winds this weekend between 5 and 25 mph — the sweet spot for a potentially speed-driven, thrilling, daring sailboat race with competitors from across the Midwest.

The 2021 ILYA E Scow Invitational Championship Regatta takes place Friday through Sunday, pitting 43 boats against the winds and waves and one another. The event, hosted by the Mendota Yacht Club, will involve more than 100 sailors on boats possibly reaching speeds of 20 mph.

“For sailing, that is pretty fast,” said Tim Sugar, co-chair of this year’s competition, which bills the Invitational as “the most exciting sailboat racing you will find anywhere.”

“When you race (an E Scow), you want to sail them at a little bit of an angle” to get as much surface out of the water as possible, he said.

The E Scow is a 28-foot, sloop-rigged sailboat with a fiberglass hull and up to three sails: a mainsail, jib and, for off-wind legs, a colorful spinnaker. Aboard the boat is a crew of three to four, who rely on communication, skill and teamwork as they race against dozens of rival boats for trophies and bragging rights.