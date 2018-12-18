Video: Madison sports personalities read 'The Night Before Christmas'

From "'Twas the night before Christmas ..." to "... and to all a good night!" there's an almost universal appeal to the holiday poem originally published as A Visit from St. Nicholas in the 1800s.

But you've never heard The Night Before Christmas read by a collection of people from Madison's sports community until now, and you can own the one-of-a-kind, signed book from which they read.

Click here for more information on the auction of the book signed by 14 Madison sports personalities or to bid. The auction closes at noon Friday, Dec. 21.

Proceeds will go to Helping Hands, which gives children the power to create holiday magic. Through their letters, children identify people in their communities that could use some help during the holiday season. With the generous support of Wisconsin State Journal Youth Services Inc. and area donors, Helping Hands awards grants to those whom the children write about. The program has helped provide everything from food and warm clothes to travel expenses and more.

In order of appearance, the readers are:

Paul Chryst, University of Wisconsin football coach

Greg Gard, Badgers men's basketball coach

Kevin Pettit-Scantling, Madison Radicals defender

Vern Stenman, Big Top Sports and Entertainment president

Tony Granato, Badgers men's hockey coach

Matt Lepay, Badgers men's basketball and football play-by-play announcer

Yvette Healy, Badgers softball coach

Ron Dayne, former Badgers football player and the 1999 Heisman Trophy winner

Daryl Shore, Forward Madison FC coach

Brian Posick, Badgers men's hockey play-by-play announcer

Angie Murphy, Verona girls basketball coach

Chris Bono, Badgers wrestling coach

Garrett Suter, Madison Capitols coach and general manager

Barry Alvarez, Badgers athletic director