UW swimming teams open new facility with victories

The University of Wisconsin men's and women's swimming and diving teams kicked off the start of their seasons in winning fashion Saturday at the inaugural meet in the Soderholm Family Aquatic Center.

In the triangular meet, the UW men defeated Purdue 157-143 and beat Minnesota 165-135. The Badgers women beat Purdue 191.5-104.5 and defeated Minnesota 163-133.

UW freshman Phoebe Bacon won three events: 200 IM (1.57.80), 200 backstroke (1.53.87) and the 100 back (52.27). Emily Ecker placed first in the 1,000 freestyle (9.51.63) and 500 free (4.50.70).

On the men's side, UW's Jacob Newmark took the gold in the 200 free (1.35.71) and 200 back (1.44.79). Fellow freshman Andrew Benson won the 200 IM (1.46.64).

"It was a long time coming for us to have the opportunity to race today and I'm really proud of the effort the Badgers put forth," UW coach Yuri Suguiyama said. "Good wins in all of our competitions today to kick start the era of the Soderholm Family Aquatic Center."