'He'd do anything for you': John Powless, 88, remembered for his love of tennis and people

John Powless played a lot of tennis over the years and was itching to get back on the court one more time.

But Powless died at his home Thursday morning after a long illness. The former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball and tennis coach, who built a competitive career playing the latter sport at the international level after his coaching career had ended, was 88.

At the end of a visit from Stephen Bernsten on Wednesday night, Powless pulled aside the retired plastic surgeon and asked a medical question.

A blood clot had reached Powless’ lung about two weeks ago, causing shortness of breath. Powless knew his time was running out, but he was holding out hope he could get back to his favorite activity at some point.

“Do you really think that maybe in another couple weeks that clot will clear,” Powless asked his close friend, “so I can get out and hit tennis balls again?”

It was tough to bet against Powless. He’d been diagnosed with colon cancer about five years ago yet continued traveling overseas to play in tournaments while going through chemotherapy.