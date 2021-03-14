Badgers women's tennis team victorious at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Junior Ava Markham, junior Antonela Stoica and sophomore Charmaine Seah went unbeaten in singles and doubles matches Sunday, leading the University of Wisconsin women's tennis team past Purdue 4-0 at the Schwartz Tennis Center.

The Badgers improved to 7-4 overall and 6-3 in Big Ten Conference play. Purdue fell to 3-6, 3-6.

Markham and Stoica won at Nos. 1 and 3 singles, respectively, and teamed up at No 2 doubles. Seah won at No. 3 doubles with Anna Makarova and at No. 6 singles.

UW visits Iowa at 4 p.m. Friday.