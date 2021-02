Juniors Ava Markham and Antoneia Stoica and freshman Nastasya Semenovski posted singles victories in straight sets for the University of Wisconsin women's tennis team in Friday's 4-3 over host Illinois in Urbana.

The Badgers (3-3) won the doubles point against the Illini (0-4) thanks to wins from the teams of Semenovski/Xinyu Cai and Stoica-Anna Makarova.