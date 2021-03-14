Badgers men's tennis team triumphs in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Sophomore Gabriel Huber and junior Lenard Soha won singles and doubles matches as the University of Wisconsin men's tennis team beat Nebraska 5-2 Sunday at the Dillon Tennis Center.

UW (2-6, 2-5 Big Ten Conference) got the day's first point from the No. 1 doubles team of Huber and Tim Dzhurinskiy. Soha and Jesper Freimuth provided the win at No. 3 doubles.

Joining victories at No. 1 singles by Huber and No. 2 by Soha were No. 3 Jared Pratt and No. 6 Mihailo Popovic against the Cornhuskers (0-7, 0-7).

The Badgers next face Penn State on Friday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.