Badgers men's tennis team bows to Illinois for second time this season
Robert Krill's three-set victory at No. 6 singles provided the lone point for the University of Wisconsin men's tennis in Friday's 6-1 loss to eighth-ranked Illinois at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

Krill, a senior and former Brookfield East athlete, beat Alex Bancila 7-5, 6-3. 

Three of the other five singles matches went three sets.

UW's record dropped to 1-3 while Illinois improved to 5-2. Illinois also won the earlier meeting between the two teams 6-1 on Feb. 9 in Champaign.

The Badgers host No. 24 Northwestern at noon Sunday.

