The fastest bicyclists in Wisconsin will be heading to Fitchburg once again in July, during the city's Festival of Speed.

The Wisconsin Cycling Association announced on Thursday that the Criterium state championships will be held at the Agora complex in Fitchburg on July 13.

The speedsters will compete for $5,000 in prize money in 11 different races on the closed-loop race circuit, the races running all day, along with many other events at the festival.

"We're so thrilled to play host to these exceptional athletes as they compete for the state championships," said Angela Kinderman, executive director of the Fitchburg Chamber Visitor and Business Bureau.

Other events during the Festival of Speed include running races, a leisure bike ride, kid zone and live music.

For more information, go to the Festival of Speed website at https://fitchburgfestivalofspeed.rsupartner.com/.