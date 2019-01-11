USA CYCLING

2014 USA Cycling National Championships around the Capitol Square in Madison, Sunday, July 6, 2014. photo by Michelle Stocker (Published on 7/09/2014) Cyclists race around the Capitol Square Sunday during the 2014 USA Cycling National Championships. Sunday’s race was part of a five-day event including a road race, time trials and the criterium which drew top amateurs and para-cyclists from around the country as they work toward the next Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2016.

The fastest bicyclists in Wisconsin will be heading to Fitchburg once again in July, during the city's Festival of Speed.

The Wisconsin Cycling Association announced on Thursday that the Criterium state championships will be held at the Agora complex in Fitchburg on July 13.

The speedsters will compete for $5,000 in prize money in 11 different races on the closed-loop race circuit, the races running all day, along with many other events at the festival.

"We're so thrilled to play host to these exceptional athletes as they compete for the state championships," said Angela Kinderman, executive director of the Fitchburg Chamber Visitor and Business Bureau.

Other events during the Festival of Speed include running races, a leisure bike ride, kid zone and live music.

For more information, go to the Festival of Speed website at https://fitchburgfestivalofspeed.rsupartner.com/.

