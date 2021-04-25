 Skip to main content
Surging Badgers softball team defeats Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Skylar Sirdashney homered and drove in three runs as the resurgent University of Wisconsin softball team defeated Nebraska 9-3 in a Big Ten Conference game Sunday.

The Badgers (15-17) have won 10 of their past 12 games dating to April 9 and won their third straight series.

Nebraska (16-16) grabbed a 3-1 lead after three innings before UW's offense took over.

Morgan Kummer's two-run home run in the fourth tied the game. UW put the contest out of reach with a five-run fifth, started by Megan Donahue's solo homer. The shot was her team-leading sixth of the year, and her third home run of the weekend against the Huskers.

The Badgers had a season-high 15 hits.

Maddie Schwartz picked up her third win of the weekend, pitching 5⅔ shutout innings in relief.

