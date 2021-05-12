Badgers softball team hosts Purdue seeking .500 finish or better

The University of Wisconsin softball team’s season can be separated into three sections — the first half, the second half and COVID-19 quarantine.
The Badgers (17-19) will attempt to surpass the .500 mark as they host Purdue (15-25) in a four-game series at Goodman Diamond. The final regular-season series for both teams will feature a single game Friday and Sunday, and a doubleheader on Saturday.
The series marks the first time in 32 days that UW will play on its home field. The Badgers won their most recent game at Goodman, edging Iowa 3-2 on April 11.
The 19-player squad, which includes nine freshmen, struggled in the first half of the season, losing 10 straight games and dropping to 3-14 before it snapped the streak with a 2-1 win against Illinois on April 3.
Senior first baseman Lauren Foster said finishing .500 or better would be a big accomplishment. A team meeting solidified the Badgers’ intent to rally around each other and play with a new-found purpose.
“We wanted to do this for each other and we all got on that common ground,” said Foster, a Wausau native who has a .477 batting average with 23 hits and 12 RBIs.
UW coach Yvette Healy credited Foster and senior pitcher Hayley Hestekin for helping the Badgers battle through adversity.
“They weren’t going to give up or let anyone quit on the program, and so, I think their leadership is a big part of why we were able to have such a hot second half,” Healy said.
Starting with a series against Iowa that opened on April 9, the Badgers won 10 of 12 games and claimed three straight series in their hot start to the second half, outscoring opponents 67-28.
But that momentum came to a halt when UW’s series at Minnesota was postponed — and eventually canceled — due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program. The Badgers quarantined for 10 days until departing May 6 to play Michigan State in East Lansing.
Healy said keeping emotions in check, staying resilient and continuing to learn were critical elements during quarantine and the days after.
“To have to jump on a bus for seven hours and figure out how to re-create the magic and play together, it’s challenging but everyone is being challenged right now,” said Healy, whose team won two of four games at Michigan State.
“That’s the way we try to keep it in perspective. Is it hard? Sure. Does it feel unfair? Yes, at times. But I think there are so many people in the world with bigger problems during the pandemic. We know the world does not revolve around softball.”
Two players who made an impact during the Badgers' late-season run are junior pitcher Maddie Schwartz and junior walk-on Megan Donahue.
Schwartz has posted an 8-2 record in her past 10 games with a 1.26 ERA and 45 strikeouts.
Donahue, a left fielder who joined the Badgers last spring, has a .291 batting average with six home runs and 21 RBIs. As a senior pitcher at Marshfield High School, Donahue collected player of the year honors from the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association in 2018.
Foster said that Schwartz’s work ethic was strong heading into the season, so seeing her effort rewarded is no surprise. Prior to the 2021 campaign, Schwartz had three starts and pitched 69⅓ innings.
“I’ve seen her work for the past two years when she wasn’t in the limelight,” Foster said. “Seeing it all pay off for her now has been amazing. Maddie was going to be our (No. 1) pitcher. We’ve relied on her a lot. She has stepped into the role and embraced it.”
Healy said she’s been pleased to watch Donahue’s development.
“To come in and just crush balls and hit great pitching has been fantastic,” Healy said. “She is becoming a feared hitter in our conference.
“It’s such a cool thing. You give some in-state player an opportunity, and what they make of it is all up to them. It’s a page out of coach (Barry) Alvarez’s book of find those in-state, talented players. If they want it, see what they can do.”