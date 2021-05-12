Badgers softball team hosts Purdue seeking .500 finish or better

“They weren’t going to give up or let anyone quit on the program, and so, I think their leadership is a big part of why we were able to have such a hot second half,” Healy said.

Starting with a series against Iowa that opened on April 9, the Badgers won 10 of 12 games and claimed three straight series in their hot start to the second half, outscoring opponents 67-28.

But that momentum came to a halt when UW’s series at Minnesota was postponed — and eventually canceled — due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program. The Badgers quarantined for 10 days until departing May 6 to play Michigan State in East Lansing.

Healy said keeping emotions in check, staying resilient and continuing to learn were critical elements during quarantine and the days after.

“To have to jump on a bus for seven hours and figure out how to re-create the magic and play together, it’s challenging but everyone is being challenged right now,” said Healy, whose team won two of four games at Michigan State.

“That’s the way we try to keep it in perspective. Is it hard? Sure. Does it feel unfair? Yes, at times. But I think there are so many people in the world with bigger problems during the pandemic. We know the world does not revolve around softball.”