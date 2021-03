LEESBURG, Fla. — Junior Megan Donahue ended a string of 18 scoreless innings with a run-scoring double in the second inning, but the University of Wisconsin softball team lost 2-1 to No. 23 Michigan on Sunday.

Senior Haley Hestekin allowed seven hits and two earned runs for the Badgers (4-8), who have lost four straight games and six of their past seven.