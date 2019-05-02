"I had an idea of what it was going to be like. That's blown all of my expectations out of the water," Forward Madison goalkeeper Ryan Coulter said. "Ninety minutes of madness. You add into that snow at the end of April, freezing conditions — impossible conditions to play good football in, really, and yet you've got 4,500 lunatics there screaming on. It's incredible. For me, I'm 30 years of age, that's the best atmosphere I've ever played in."