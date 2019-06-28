Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT COLUMBIA...SAUK... NORTHERN DANE AND NORTHWESTERN DODGE COUNTIES... AT 525 AM CDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 7 MILES NORTHEAST OF BARABOO TO 10 MILES NORTH OF SPRING GREEN. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 45 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... SUN PRAIRIE, WAUNAKEE, BARABOO, PORTAGE, WINDSOR, COLUMBUS, PRAIRIE DU SAC, MARSHALL, SAUK CITY, LAKE WISCONSIN, DEFOREST, LODI, LAKE DELTON, POYNETTE, PARDEEVILLE, FALL RIVER, WEST BARABOO, RIO, CAMBRIA AND DANE.