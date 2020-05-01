With real games on hold, Forward Madison FC sells tickets to imaginary match to benefit restaurants, health care workers

While a second season was put on hold during preseason training because of the coronavirus, the team has launched a series of charity endeavors. Sales of masks designed to look like the team's jersey benefitted the United Way of Dane County's COVID-19 Emergency and Recovery Fund. Sales of a Forward for Madison T-shirt raised more than $3,000 for the River Food Pantry.

"While from a business standpoint, it's a challenging time for us, our focus on this and our focus on a lot of the initiatives we're doing are community-based," Forward Madison chief operating officer Conor Caloia said. "Because as a club we're only going to go as far as the community takes us. The community has been amazing from day one. If we can do something to give back and help rally our folks to help some others in the community, that's the focus."

With large gatherings temporarily banned in Wisconsin and other states, the USL League One Board of Governors this week approved an extension to the season hiatus that originally was due to run through May 10. The league no longer has a fixed date for the end of the shutdown.