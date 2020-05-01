With real games on hold, Forward Madison FC sells tickets to imaginary match to benefit restaurants, health care workers

The Breese Stevens Field bleachers won't be full of fans and there won't be an opening whistle or players on the turf.
But Forward Madison FC is selling tickets to an imaginary match during the COVID-19 USL League One hiatus to benefit Madison restaurants and health care workers.
A $10 purchase through the team's online store will get buyers a commemorative Match for Madison ticket and their name on a mural that will be installed at Breese Stevens Field.
Half of the money will be used to purchase meals from six restaurants that will be donated to health care workers at Madison hospitals. Most of the remainder will pay for the mural and cost of producing and sending tickets.
"It's kind of a crazy idea to sell tickets to a match you're never really going to play," Flamingos captain Connor Tobin said. "But in some ways, this might be the most important match we're ever going to play. Because we can make a really powerful statement about how strong this community is."
Forward Madison hopes that it can sell more than 4,821 tickets, the single-game record the team set last season en route to leading USL League One in announced attendance. The participating restaurants are Avenue Club, Alimentari, A Pig in a Fur Coat, Dark Horse, Salvatore's and the Great Dane Pub.
While a second season was put on hold during preseason training because of the coronavirus, the team has launched a series of charity endeavors. Sales of masks designed to look like the team's jersey benefitted the United Way of Dane County's COVID-19 Emergency and Recovery Fund. Sales of a Forward for Madison T-shirt raised more than $3,000 for the River Food Pantry.
"While from a business standpoint, it's a challenging time for us, our focus on this and our focus on a lot of the initiatives we're doing are community-based," Forward Madison chief operating officer Conor Caloia said. "Because as a club we're only going to go as far as the community takes us. The community has been amazing from day one. If we can do something to give back and help rally our folks to help some others in the community, that's the focus."
With large gatherings temporarily banned in Wisconsin and other states, the USL League One Board of Governors this week approved an extension to the season hiatus that originally was due to run through May 10. The league no longer has a fixed date for the end of the shutdown.
A moratorium on training was extended for a fourth time; teams are now prohibited from practicing in full through May 15. The league, however, allowed for the potential for team training facilities to reopen before that date for individual or small-group work under social-distancing protocols.
Tobin said Forward Madison players have been engaged in at-home workouts provided by the team's strength and conditioning coach. The team occasionally gathers through web video conferencing to work out together.
USL League One still hopes to reschedule all of the games that have been postponed during the COVID-19 shutdown. Forward Madison has missed five league game dates so far, but coach Daryl Shore said in March that the team was willing to schedule regular-season games into November or December to complete a full, 28-game slate.
The longer that the hiatus continues, the more compressed a schedule would be upon return. Tobin said that puts the impetus on players to make sure they're physically prepared for what could be a grind.
"Daryl's done a great job of communicating that the season's going to look different than what we anticipated," he said. "We're going to be reliant on having a whole squad. This year's squad feels deeper than last year's. And I think that will be massive if we do really face this kind of really thick schedule."
