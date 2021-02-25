Winger Tyler Allen joins Forward Madison FC's new-look forward group

Forward Madison FC added to its new-look forward corps Thursday with the signing of winger Tyler Allen.
Allen, 22, spent last season on the bench with Reno 1868 of the second-division USL Championship after four seasons at UNLV.
He joins winger Derek Gebhard and striker Jake Keegan as new signings this offseason for the attacking portion of the field under new coach Carl Craig.
"The coaching staff told me about the style of play they want this year, and it really matches what I can do," Allen said in a team release. "I really like to use my speed to go at players one-on-one and get in behind the defense, so hopefully I can do some of that this upcoming season."
Forward Madison's third season in third-division USL League One is scheduled to begin in May.