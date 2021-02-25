 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winger Tyler Allen joins Forward Madison FC's new-look forward group
0 comments
PRO SOCCER

Winger Tyler Allen joins Forward Madison FC's new-look forward group

{{featured_button_text}}
Tyler Allen

Tyler Allen played four years at UNLV before joining second-division Reno 1868 last season.

 UNLV ATHLETICS

Forward Madison FC added to its new-look forward corps Thursday with the signing of winger Tyler Allen.

Allen, 22, spent last season on the bench with Reno 1868 of the second-division USL Championship after four seasons at UNLV.

He joins winger Derek Gebhard and striker Jake Keegan as new signings this offseason for the attacking portion of the field under new coach Carl Craig.

"The coaching staff told me about the style of play they want this year, and it really matches what I can do," Allen said in a team release. "I really like to use my speed to go at players one-on-one and get in behind the defense, so hopefully I can do some of that this upcoming season."

Forward Madison's third season in third-division USL League One is scheduled to begin in May.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Brette Pettet previews the Badgers women's hockey series at Minnesota Duluth

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics