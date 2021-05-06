Watch now: The sash stays as Forward Madison FC shows off its home jersey for 2021

Forward Madison FC has gained attention in its three seasons as a professional soccer team for pushing the boundaries of jersey design.
There's room for a clean, traditional look, too, art director Cassidy Sepnieski said.
That's what the team showed off Wednesday night when it unveiled its home kit for the 2021 season in front of supporters at Breese Stevens Field.
The team toyed with the idea of losing the white sash or changing from light blue to navy blue or pink for the base color of its home jersey, Sepnieski said, before it came back home to a familiar approach.
"Where some of our other stuff is a little more funky, we want to cater to everyone and make sure we've got a little something for everybody on the rack," she said.
The alternate kit is where the team goes for the jaw-dropping reaction, Sepnieski said. It was the drip kit last year. A pink third jersey that mimicked flamingo feathers won Sirius XM FC's competition for best new kit in 2019.
There are some subtle design elements that make the new home jersey more than it appears from a distance. Stylized letters FMFC and DCVII (roman numerals for 608, Madison's area code) are tucked in the pattern that makes up the blue base. There's also a shout out to Lionela Bessi, the team's adopted dairy cow, in a similar fashion.
"One of the hardest parts of kit design is that wide-lens view versus the up close and personal and finding a good middle ground," Sepnieski said.
Some elements are back from the kit first introduced when the team debuted in 2019. The white sash over the blue background invokes the Madison flag, a representation of the isthmus and lakes Mendota and Monona.
Forward Madison is returning to Breese Stevens Field this season after it wasn't able to play in Madison in 2020 because of public health restrictions. That made the feeling of home an important component of the design.
"The inspiration for this kit was really returning to Madison, connecting back with that community, the buy-in that we had in 2019," Sepnieski said. "What was important to the fans off that kit was the light blue, it was the home sash, it was the feeling of the Madison flag, it was the high energy. So those were all components that we brought into this design from the start as our building blocks."