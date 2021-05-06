Watch now: The sash stays as Forward Madison FC shows off its home jersey for 2021

Forward Madison FC has gained attention in its three seasons as a professional soccer team for pushing the boundaries of jersey design.

There's room for a clean, traditional look, too, art director Cassidy Sepnieski said.

That's what the team showed off Wednesday night when it unveiled its home kit for the 2021 season in front of supporters at Breese Stevens Field.

The team toyed with the idea of losing the white sash or changing from light blue to navy blue or pink for the base color of its home jersey, Sepnieski said, before it came back home to a familiar approach.

"Where some of our other stuff is a little more funky, we want to cater to everyone and make sure we've got a little something for everybody on the rack," she said.

The alternate kit is where the team goes for the jaw-dropping reaction, Sepnieski said. It was the drip kit last year. A pink third jersey that mimicked flamingo feathers won Sirius XM FC's competition for best new kit in 2019.