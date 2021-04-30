Watch now: Forward Madison FC returns home for final preseason test

Forward Madison FC is getting closer to having its full roster in training as the start of the USL League One season approaches.
Two signed international players continue to be delayed from coming to the U.S. ahead of the team's final preseason game Saturday against Milwaukee Bavarians at Breese Stevens Field.
Defender Josiah Trimmingham and midfielder Carlos Gómez haven't been able to join the team yet because of a slow visa approval process and their availability for the May 8 league opener at FC Tucson is in doubt.
The Flamingos welcomed international players Christian Díaz and Aaron Molloy to training this week, but their fitness will need time to develop, coach Carl Craig said.
"Whilst everyone else has had five, six weeks, those guys haven't necessarily been training with a team," Craig said. "If we just go at it right away, then they'll blow up. So I've got to be really cautious with them, sprinkle them in there. But just knowing that we've got quality there to come makes it a little easier to deal with."
FMFC confirmed the signing of former Saint Louis FC midfielder and Green Bay native Audi Jepson this week. He's one of 21 players who'll be in the mix Saturday for the team's first game at Breese Stevens Field since the start of the pandemic. Capacity for the 11 a.m. kickoff is limited to around 800, according to team officials.
Here's the team available to Craig for Saturday's game (*-denotes a player on trial with the team):
Goalkeepers: Phil Breno, Aidan Hogan*
Defenders: Christian Díaz, Jiro Barriga Toyama, Gustavo Fernandes, Heath Martin, Connor Tobin
Midfielders: Skye Harter*, Audi Jepson, Eric Leonard, Ronaldo Lomeli*, Aaron Molloy, Michael Vang, Justin Sukow, Keegan Thompson*, William White*
Forwards: Tyler Allen, Noah Fuson, Derek Gebhard, Jake Keegan, AJ Moyes*