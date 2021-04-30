Watch now: Forward Madison FC returns home for final preseason test

Forward Madison FC is getting closer to having its full roster in training as the start of the USL League One season approaches.

Two signed international players continue to be delayed from coming to the U.S. ahead of the team's final preseason game Saturday against Milwaukee Bavarians at Breese Stevens Field.

Defender Josiah Trimmingham and midfielder Carlos Gómez haven't been able to join the team yet because of a slow visa approval process and their availability for the May 8 league opener at FC Tucson is in doubt.

The Flamingos welcomed international players Christian Díaz and Aaron Molloy to training this week, but their fitness will need time to develop, coach Carl Craig said.

"Whilst everyone else has had five, six weeks, those guys haven't necessarily been training with a team," Craig said. "If we just go at it right away, then they'll blow up. So I've got to be really cautious with them, sprinkle them in there. But just knowing that we've got quality there to come makes it a little easier to deal with."