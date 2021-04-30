Want to enjoy a night at the ballpark without a mask or distancing? Madison teams consider it for the fully vaccinated

The rising rates have been a welcome sign for businesses such as the Mallards and Forward Madison, which rely on large gatherings and had operations jolted in 2020 by the pandemic. The Mallards didn't play at all; Forward Madison moved home games to Wauwatosa and practices to Wisconsin Dells to avoid Dane County restrictions on sports.

"I don't think people realize that they're anti-business by not getting vaccinated," Stenman said. "The truth of the matter for businesses like us and a lot of people in Dane County and beyond is that we're not really going to get back to normal until 75%, 80% of our population is vaccinated. And we will continue to have restrictions until we get to that point."

The order from Public Health Madison and Dane County that takes effect Wednesday reiterated face coverings and distancing aren't required for groups of fully vaccinated people outdoors.

"Our orders recognize the science that when people are all vaccinated who are together the risk of disease spread is very, very low," Public Health Madison and Dane County communications coordinator Morgan Finke said in an email. "It is up to businesses to determine how to use that information in their operations."