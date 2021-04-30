Want to enjoy a night at the ballpark without a mask or distancing? Madison teams consider it for the fully vaccinated

A night at Breese Stevens Field for soccer or Warner Park for baseball this summer could feel a little more normal for some.
Fans who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will be able to sit unmasked and undistanced in designated sections at Forward Madison FC games, COO Conor Caloia said. The Madison Mallards are considering a similar plan, team president Vern Stenman said.
A new public health order issued Thursday cleared the way for the teams to explore how many spectators will choose to sit in more densely packed areas.
"We're hopeful that it can work," Stenman said.
The number of sections that will be designated for vaccinated fans at Forward Madison games depends on demand, Caloia said. But the offering opens up an opportunity for a vibrant environment more like what the team created in its inaugural season in 2019.
"You're not going to have to distance, so you can have a true match day experience where you're cheering and singing and arm in arm with other vaccinated folks, enjoying the full Forward Madison experience," Caloia said.
Almost 60% of Dane County residents have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 44% have completed the course, according to Department of Health Services data. It takes two weeks after the final dose for a person to be considered fully vaccinated.
The rising rates have been a welcome sign for businesses such as the Mallards and Forward Madison, which rely on large gatherings and had operations jolted in 2020 by the pandemic. The Mallards didn't play at all; Forward Madison moved home games to Wauwatosa and practices to Wisconsin Dells to avoid Dane County restrictions on sports.
"I don't think people realize that they're anti-business by not getting vaccinated," Stenman said. "The truth of the matter for businesses like us and a lot of people in Dane County and beyond is that we're not really going to get back to normal until 75%, 80% of our population is vaccinated. And we will continue to have restrictions until we get to that point."
The order from Public Health Madison and Dane County that takes effect Wednesday reiterated face coverings and distancing aren't required for groups of fully vaccinated people outdoors.
"Our orders recognize the science that when people are all vaccinated who are together the risk of disease spread is very, very low," Public Health Madison and Dane County communications coordinator Morgan Finke said in an email. "It is up to businesses to determine how to use that information in their operations."
The Mallards and Forward Madison, both of which are under the management of Big Top Sports and Entertainment, have to consider how policies will impact vaccinated adults who want to bring unvaccinated children to games, Stenman said. Vaccines haven't been approved for those under 16.
Forward Madison is working on an initial seating plan to cover its first three home USL League One games, scheduled for May 15, May 26 and June 6. Caloia said those with tickets in the sections reserved for the fully vaccinated will need to show their vaccination record card and an ID.
The team is starting with a capacity of around 800 for a preseason exhibition game Saturday at Breese Stevens Field, when the vaccinated sections won't be available. Forward Madison led USL League One in 2019 with an average announced crowd of 4,292.
The Mallards led summer collegiate baseball in attendance in every year tracked by BaseballDigest.com from 2008 to 2019. They brought in an average of 6,080 in 2019, more than double the second-place team in the Northwoods League.
Crowds at Warner Park for Mallards games are likely going to be limited to between 30% and 35% of the 6,750 capacity because of distancing requirements, Stenman said. Some areas of the stadium such as the Duck Blind and an outfield berm have more open space than the grandstand.
