Vital Nizigiyimana signs for second season with Forward Madison FC

Midfielder Vital Nizigiyimana has re-signed with Forward Madison FC for the 2020 season, the team announced Monday.
Nizigiyimana, 23, didn't play in any competitive games for the Flamingos in 2019. He appeared in friendlies against Hertha Berlin, Leones Negros and Minnesota United.
A former Madison College and Madison 56ers player, he made the inaugural roster last year through an open tryout.
"Some people may think this is just a feel-good story, but we completely expect Vital will challenge for minutes on the field this year," Forward Madison coach Daryl Shore said in a news release. "You want to reward players for the effort they put in, and Vital worked as hard as anyone last year, even when he wasn't getting playing time."
The team previously announced the re-signings of defender Christian Díaz, forwards Don Smart, Paulo Júnior and Jiro Barriga Toyama, midfielders J.C. Banks, Brandon Eaton and Eric Leonard, and goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre.
The Flamingos also signed former FC Tucson winger Jamael Cox.