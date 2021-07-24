Victory slips away from Forward Madison FC in 10th minute of stoppage time

His first of the game came four minutes into the second half. It was a nice stretch upward to get his hand on a rising strike by Harvey Neville.

Breno had to palm down a shot from Edison Azcona in the 60th minute. Venton Evans' curling shot from the left side 10 minutes later went just wide of the far post.

Breno dived to his right to tip away Curry's shot in the 90th minute but he had little chance 10 minutes later.

"They had their foot on the gas," Craig said. "And we didn't play very smart."

FMFC had a good start and was rewarded with Fuson's first goal of the season in the 39th minute. But it didn't do enough to get a second goal and put the game away.

The 21-year-old forward raced up the left side untouched and made a nice cut to the middle of the field near the top of the penalty area. He unleashed a powerful right-footed shot high into the net.

"It's obviously a little frustrating personally not having any goals up to this point," Fuson said. "I saw my opportunity to put away a shot that I work on day in and day out and I just took it."

Forward Madison and Fort Lauderdale have drawn all three times they have played.

FMFC adds pair