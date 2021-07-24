Victory slips away from Forward Madison FC in 10th minute of stoppage time

The clock kept ticking on Forward Madison FC at Breese Stevens Field on Saturday night and it cost the home side a much-needed victory.
Coach Carl Craig couldn't understand why Fort Lauderdale CF had 10 minutes of stoppage time to produce an equalizer, which came through a Mitchell Curry strike near the left post right at the end for a 1-1 draw.
"Heartbreaking to get beaten in the last minute," Craig said.
The officials signaled for a minimum of eight minutes of stoppage time in the second half with Forward Madison holding a one-goal lead thanks to Noah Fuson's first-half blast.
The eight minutes passed, then nearly two more clicked off before Curry found space to fire past goalkeeper Phil Breno.
"I guess it's their prerogative to do what they want to do, if they want to do longer," Craig said of the officials. "I think it's difficult for the players in this league because the refs are so different. There seems to be so little consistency."
FMFC has just one victory in its last nine games (1-3-5). Since starting the season 2-0 at home, the Flamingos are 1-2-2 in their last five.
"I think it's just unfortunate, the turnout, because I thought we fully deserved to win tonight," Fuson said.
Forward Madison (4-3-6) saw Fort Lauderdale (5-7-4) get back into the game with a second-half push that forced Breno into a number of big saves.
His first of the game came four minutes into the second half. It was a nice stretch upward to get his hand on a rising strike by Harvey Neville.
Breno had to palm down a shot from Edison Azcona in the 60th minute. Venton Evans' curling shot from the left side 10 minutes later went just wide of the far post.
Breno dived to his right to tip away Curry's shot in the 90th minute but he had little chance 10 minutes later.
"They had their foot on the gas," Craig said. "And we didn't play very smart."
FMFC had a good start and was rewarded with Fuson's first goal of the season in the 39th minute. But it didn't do enough to get a second goal and put the game away.
The 21-year-old forward raced up the left side untouched and made a nice cut to the middle of the field near the top of the penalty area. He unleashed a powerful right-footed shot high into the net.
"It's obviously a little frustrating personally not having any goals up to this point," Fuson said. "I saw my opportunity to put away a shot that I work on day in and day out and I just took it."
Forward Madison and Fort Lauderdale have drawn all three times they have played.
FMFC adds pair
Forward Madison officially added forward Alex Monis and midfielder Javier Casas Jr. on loan from the Chicago Fire of Major League Soccer.
Monis, 18, also joined FMFC on loan last season. He started one game and came off the bench in five.
Casas, 16, graduated to a professional contract out of the Fire's academy.
Both started for Forward Madison in Tuesday's friendly with Atlético Morelia. Casas, typically a midfielder, was in the starting lineup Saturday at right wing.