USL League One sets July 18 as target for opening season after COVID-19 hiatus

Forward Madison FC could start its 2020 season as early as July 18 under a framework agreed upon Friday by the USL League One Board of Governors.
Whether the Flamingos will be able to play at Breese Stevens Field during the COVID-19 pandemic or whether any fans would be able to watch in person are among the questions left to be answered.
A day after the USL Championship set July 11 as its provisional return date, the third-tier League One started formal movement toward returning from the coronavirus stoppage a week later.
Forward Madison's regular season was scheduled to begin March 28, with the first USL League One home match April 11. Saturday marks the date of the 10th league contest that the team has missed because of the coronavirus out of a 28-game slate.
The Flamingos and the other 11 USL League One teams were in preseason when the league originally announced a two-week hiatus due to COVID-19 on March 12. Teams have been subject to a moratorium on full-squad training since, although the league allowed for small-group workouts starting May 6.
Forward Madison didn't start small-group sessions until May 27 because of state and local restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
In announcing the return-to-play guidelines Friday, the league didn't address plans for scheduling, how many games would be played or where.
Forward Madison called the league announcement "a major sign of progress" but said the team would play only when it's safe for players and fans.
Under Dane County's phased reopening plan, known as Forward Dane, Forward Madison can't currently host games at Breese Stevens Field, according to the team.
Forward Dane limits outdoor mass gatherings by capacity and requires physical distancing. The maximums scale from 25 people in the current first phase, to 100 at the second phase, to 250 at the third phase.
Any events beyond the third phase are on hold by the Public Health Madison and Dane County order until "widespread protections" from COVID-19 — potentially including a vaccine, according to the website tracking metrics — are available.
Forward Madison led USL League One in attendance in 2019, its inaugural season. It averaged an announced crowd of 4,292 for league games.
This story will be updated.
