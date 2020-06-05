USL League One sets July 18 as target for opening season after COVID-19 hiatus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Forward Madison FC could start its 2020 season as early as July 18 under a framework agreed upon Friday by the USL League One Board of Governors.

Whether the Flamingos will be able to play at Breese Stevens Field during the COVID-19 pandemic or whether any fans would be able to watch in person are among the questions left to be answered.

A day after the USL Championship set July 11 as its provisional return date, the third-tier League One started formal movement toward returning from the coronavirus stoppage a week later.

Forward Madison's regular season was scheduled to begin March 28, with the first USL League One home match April 11. Saturday marks the date of the 10th league contest that the team has missed because of the coronavirus out of a 28-game slate.

The Flamingos and the other 11 USL League One teams were in preseason when the league originally announced a two-week hiatus due to COVID-19 on March 12. Teams have been subject to a moratorium on full-squad training since, although the league allowed for small-group workouts starting May 6.

Forward Madison didn't start small-group sessions until May 27 because of state and local restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.