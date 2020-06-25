USL League One, players agree on protocols for season launch, but venue questions remain for Forward Madison FC

Public Health Madison and Dane County has given Forward Madison an opportunity to present a plan for mass gatherings once the county advances to the third phase of Forward Dane, team president Vern Stenman said.

Uncertainty of when the county will reach that threshold and about the economics of attendance limitations led the Madison Mallards to announce Wednesday that they won't play summer collegiate baseball this year. The Mallards, Forward Madison and Breese Stevens Field are all operated by Big Top Sports and Entertainment.

"Soccer is in a little bit different spot where the USL is returning to play, and we're going to be expected to return to play," Stenman said. "And because of that, we have more time to continue to investigate options that may exist in Madison and beyond."

In an online Q&A session on June 10, chief operating officer Conor Caloia said Forward Madison was "considering a variety of options" for venues because of its responsibility to the USL to stage games.

Tobin, a defender who has been active with the USLPA, said that the team's decision-makers have earned a lot of trust.