USL League One extends hiatus due to COVID-19 coronavirus; earliest Forward Madison FC home game now May 23

USL League One has extended what was originally announced as a two-week delay to its season to accommodate new guidelines on avoiding large gatherings during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The third-division pro soccer league, which includes Forward Madison FC, acted Wednesday on recommendations from U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to restrict gatherings of 50 or more through Sunday, May 10.

Forward Madison originally was scheduled to open its league schedule March 28 at Richmond Kickers, with the home opener April 11 against Toronto FC II.

The extended hiatus carries through a period that would have included the Flamingos' first seven USL League One games in a 28-game schedule.

The team said Wednesday that the earliest it would play its first home game is May 23. Tickets for games during the suspension period will be transferred to the rescheduled date, or fans can move their tickets to other regular-season games, the team announced.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Freebies! Subscribe to our Contests & Promotions email! Win (free) tickets with our (free) newsletter, delivered to your inbox each Thursday morning! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.