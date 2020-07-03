USL League One announces 20-game format; Forward Madison FC moves trainings outside Dane County

The revised format for the coronavirus-delayed season released Thursday by USL League One didn’t include a schedule of games.

Each team was assigned a regional rival — for Forward Madison, it’s expansion side Union Omaha — that it will play twice at home and twice on the road. All have one team omitted from the schedule to reduce air travel; it’s Orlando City B for the Flamingos.

Teams will play seven opponents both home and away, one other just at home and one other just on the road.

The playoffs have been cut in half, with the top two teams in the final standings now set to meet in the Oct. 31 League One Final.

Teams will be allowed five substitutions this season, up from three, but they can stop the game for a change only three times, not including halftime.

Under USL League One protocols introduced this week, Forward Madison players and others included in a list of “covered persons” underwent COVID-19 testing on Monday. Results haven’t been announced.

Testing is required at least once every two weeks until the season starts, then once per week afterward. Those in the covered group are advised to self-quarantine except for team activities and essential functions.