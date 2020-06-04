USL Championship sets projected return date; Forward Madison FC's League One still on hold

The United Soccer League has a return date in place for its second-tier Championship level but no decisions have been made yet for the league in which Forward Madison FC plays.
USL Championship is planning to resume its season from a COVID-19 hiatus on July 11 after its board of governors approved the provisional start date on Thursday.
The rest of the details — schedule, competition format and broadcasting — weren't released.
Third-tier USL League One is still on hold but discussions similar to the ones that produced a return date for the Championship have been held, according to league sources.
The League One board of governors meets Friday, but it isn't clear whether the group will be ready to determine a projected date to start the regular season.
Forward Madison has been in small-group training since May 27 with hopes that the 2020 season will be played despite the coronavirus pandemic that halted USL League One teams during the preseason.
The team already has missed 10 weeks of what was scheduled to be a 28-week regular season. USL League One officials have expressed optimism about playing the season, even if it had to be reorganized into regionalized competition.
USL League One has 12 teams in 10 U.S. states and Ontario. Forward Madison's closest opponent by mileage is Union Omaha.
Forward Madison officials in March expressed hopes to play the entire schedule and a willingness to extend the regular season, which was due to end in early October, into November or December if necessary.
If the season starts, a compressed schedule with more frequent games also could be part of the formula. Player health, USL regulations requiring a team have two full days off between games, the availability of primary venues and travel concerns are among the issues the league would have to address.
