USL Championship sets projected return date; Forward Madison FC's League One still on hold

The United Soccer League has a return date in place for its second-tier Championship level but no decisions have been made yet for the league in which Forward Madison FC plays.

USL Championship is planning to resume its season from a COVID-19 hiatus on July 11 after its board of governors approved the provisional start date on Thursday.

The rest of the details — schedule, competition format and broadcasting — weren't released.

Third-tier USL League One is still on hold but discussions similar to the ones that produced a return date for the Championship have been held, according to league sources.

The League One board of governors meets Friday, but it isn't clear whether the group will be ready to determine a projected date to start the regular season.

Forward Madison has been in small-group training since May 27 with hopes that the 2020 season will be played despite the coronavirus pandemic that halted USL League One teams during the preseason.