Used primarily as a substitute in 2020, Noah Fuson will return for 2nd season with Forward Madison FC

After joining Forward Madison FC midway through the 2020 season, striker Noah Fuson has signed on for the full 2021 campaign.

Fuson, 20, appeared in Forward Madison's final 12 games, 10 of them off the bench. He scored his first professional goal in the Oct. 24 season finale against New England Revolution II.

"Last year I was welcomed with open arms and I learned a lot about myself and the professional game," Fuson said in a statement through the team. "I think coming into next season that, with all the tools I acquired from last year, I'll be able to help the team even more."

Fuson joins center back Josiah Trimmingham among players who have been announced as returning to Forward Madison next season.

Forward Madison finished 5-5-6 and in seventh place in the 11-team USL League One table in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The team fired coach Daryl Shore on Oct. 26 and has not yet announced a replacement.

