Uncertainty of where it'll play 2021 season weighs on Forward Madison FC

As a shortened 2020 season nears the finish, Forward Madison FC is becoming increasingly concerned about whether the team will still be prevented from playing games and conducting full practices in Madison in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The timing is important, Forward Madison co-owner and COO Conor Caloia said, because the pro soccer team wants to make decisions in early November on how it will operate next season if it knows playing at Breese Stevens Field won't be an option.

"Forward Madison is going to play soccer next year, and right now we're not allowed to play soccer here," he said. "Our hope is that we can figure out a way to safely play soccer here. But ultimately, that's not our decision."

Current Dane County public health orders don't allow games in medium-risk sports like soccer and require 6 feet of distancing between individuals during practices. Because of those limitations, Forward Madison moved all of its 2020 home games to Wauwatosa, where contests are allowed with limited attendance, and conducts full-contact practices in Wisconsin Dells.

There has been no indication when the restrictions established by Public Health Madison and Dane County will loosen as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations escalate around Wisconsin.