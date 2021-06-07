'Two rubbish goals' too much to overcome as Forward Madison FC's unbeaten start ends

FMFC players were out of position when Omaha took a free kick quickly down the right sideline. Devin Boyce lofted a cross into the area for Alihodžic to head home for a 2-1 lead in the 51st minute.

“The goal that we gave up in the manner that we gave it up at the start of the second half is criminal because that’s the only chance that they create,” Tobin said. “It’s self inflicted.”

Union Omaha went ahead early in the first half after bringing early pressure.

Nicolas Firmino delivered a cross from the left side that deflected off the outstretched foot of FMFC midfielder Audi Jepson. It then caromed off either Alihodžić or Forward Madison’s Tyler Allen — opinions varied after the game — before rebounding past flat-footed goalkeeper Phil Breno.

In the box score, it was given as an own goal, Forward Madison’s second conceded in as many games.

“Let’s be honest: We gave two rubbish goals away,” Craig said. “We cannot be that lax and expect to go far in the league.”

Forward Madison (3-1-2) started the season with a five-game unbeaten streak but didn’t have the pace and forward movement it wanted Sunday in its fourth game in a 12-day span.