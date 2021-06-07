'Two rubbish goals' too much to overcome as Forward Madison FC's unbeaten start ends

Forward Madison FC has fallen behind by a goal five times in the past three games. It had an answer for the first four to either draw or win.
Not so for the fifth, and coach Carl Craig and players were troubled by the way things transpired Sunday.
Forward Madison’s undefeated start to the season ended with a 2-1 loss to Union Omaha at Breese Stevens Field, and a series of breakdowns had the Flamingos lamenting their effort on the winning goal.
Emir Alihodžic got free for a header in the box to break a tie six minutes into the second half for Union Omaha, which went into first place in the USL League One standings.
“We can’t give away stupid goals,” Craig said. “That’s got to be the takeaway. We can’t expect to give goals away and then come back all the time.”
A deficit has become the norm for Forward Madison over the past three games. But it rallied for a victory and a draw at South Georgia Tormenta FC and Fort Lauderdale CF, respectively.
The Flamingos got a Jake Keegan goal in the first half Sunday to answer for what was credited as a seventh-minute own goal in favor of Union Omaha.
The first score by the visitors was unlucky for Forward Madison. The second was indefensible, defender Connor Tobin said.
FMFC players were out of position when Omaha took a free kick quickly down the right sideline. Devin Boyce lofted a cross into the area for Alihodžic to head home for a 2-1 lead in the 51st minute.
“The goal that we gave up in the manner that we gave it up at the start of the second half is criminal because that’s the only chance that they create,” Tobin said. “It’s self inflicted.”
Union Omaha went ahead early in the first half after bringing early pressure.
Nicolas Firmino delivered a cross from the left side that deflected off the outstretched foot of FMFC midfielder Audi Jepson. It then caromed off either Alihodžić or Forward Madison’s Tyler Allen — opinions varied after the game — before rebounding past flat-footed goalkeeper Phil Breno.
In the box score, it was given as an own goal, Forward Madison’s second conceded in as many games.
“Let’s be honest: We gave two rubbish goals away,” Craig said. “We cannot be that lax and expect to go far in the league.”
Forward Madison (3-1-2) started the season with a five-game unbeaten streak but didn’t have the pace and forward movement it wanted Sunday in its fourth game in a 12-day span.
Keegan credited a tactical move by Union Omaha (4-1-1), which used three players at the back in a change from FMFC’s 1-0 victory on May 26. That prevented possession in the attacking third of the field and got FMFC off its game.
Keegan, a first-year Forward Madison striker, produced his fourth goal of the season, equaling Michael Vang’s team high from an 16-game 2020 season.
Defender Daltyn Knutson had trouble clearing the ball just outside the penalty area twice in the 35th minute as Union Omaha was as generous as Forward Madison was at the other end. Keegan collected the second misplay and fired with his left foot into the bottom right corner.
FMFC had been outscored 3-0 in the first half this season until the equalizer. It had been a good second-half team until Sunday, when Union Omaha made the Flamingos pay for an incomplete effort.
What was lacking? “Energy, focus, details,” Tobin said. “We beat ourselves tonight. We weren’t good enough. But it’s a long season. We’ve got standards. We’ve got a young group. We’ve got to get better at holding those standards each and every day.”
Union Omaha 1 1 — 2
Forward Madison FC 1 0 — 1
First half: UO — Allen (own goal), 7th minute. FM — Keegan, 35th.
Second half: UO — Alihodžic (Boyce), 51st.
Saves: UO (Nuhu) 2, FM (Breno) 1.
Possession: UO .301, FM .699. Shots-on goal: UO 10-2, FM 10-3. Corner kicks: UO 4, FM 5. Fouls: UO 18, FM 10. Offsides: UO 2, FM 2.
Yellow cards: Hurst, UO, 30th minute; Alihodzic, UO, 59th; Molloy, FM, 67th; Fernandes, FM, 90th+1. Att. — 2,195.
Lineups
Union Omaha — Rashid Nuhu; Damia Viader, Daltyn Knutson, Jake Crull, Ferrety Sousa; Conor Doyle, John Scearce, Nicolas Firmino (Tobias Otieno, 62nd); Devin Boyce, Greg Hurst (Ethan Vanacore-Decker, 85th), Emir Alihodžic (Austin Panchot, 62nd).
Forward Madison FC — Phil Breno; Christian Díaz, Connor Tobin, Gustavo Fernandes, Jiro Barriga Toyama (Ronaldo Lomeli, 90th+3); Aaron Molloy, Audi Jepson (Michael Vang, 78th), Justin Sukow; Tyler Allen (Carlos Gómez, 84th), Jake Keegan, Derek Gebhard.