You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Travel during COVID-19 pandemic goes by the book for Forward Madison FC
0 comments
PRO SOCCER | NOTES

Travel during COVID-19 pandemic goes by the book for Forward Madison FC

{{featured_button_text}}
Louis Bennett

Athletic trainer Mike Stout, left, checks in Forward Madison FC midfielder Louis Bennett before a May training session.

 JASON KLEIN, FORWARD MADISON FC

Life on the road is part of the game for professional athletes, but never before quite like this.

Forward Madison FC players and staff members have their first road trip under COVID-19 protocols for Saturday's season opener at North Texas SC.

Detailed USL League One travel guidelines written for the pandemic include four pages on buses, air travel, hotels and meals for road trips. The other 47 pages of the document are still in play, too.

This week, Forward Madison coach Daryl Shore called his Greenville Triumph SC counterpart John Harkes to ask about his team's trip to Florida for last weekend's game.

"They had some comfort and some discomfort," Shore said. "I'm sure in the back of our minds there's going to be a little bit of worry."

The team is taking the designated precautions, however, Shore said.

The league's return to play protocols regulate when teams have to take a bus for road trips (destinations 500 miles or less; FMFC has only one trip that short, to Union Omaha), suggest a seating layout for bus journeys and mandate that each member of the traveling party gets a bottle of hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes before starting air travel.

USL League One on Monday announced that eight positive COVID-19 tests had returned from five teams in rounds of testing from June 30 to July 13. That covered 720 tests of 385 players and team staff members, a 1.1% positive rate.

The league isn't identifying those who have tested positive or which teams the positive tests came from. Forward Madison had one positive test in the initial round, according to a team official.

A positive test triggers a period of isolation and care for the person, quarantine for those who were in close contact and other measures.

One of the two games scheduled for last Saturday was postponed because of initial unconfirmed positive COVID-19 cases with two people in South Georgia Tormenta FC's bubble.

Forward Madison center forward Wojciech Wojcik said there's a give and take with all of the protocols in place.

"The league is obviously trying to do everything in its power to make sure that we're all safe and we're all healthy," he said. "But at the same time, we have to be able to live a happy, healthy and exciting life. Obviously, we have to be smart about what we're doing in quarantining and staying away from big crowds, outside of the essentials whether it's the grocery store or whatever. You've got to do what you've got to do and you've got to stay safe. But at the same time, I think it's very important for us to be able to be in a good space mentally."

Three on loan

Forward Madison will start the season with three players from the Chicago Fire Academy on the roster as part of a loan arrangement with the Major League Soccer team.

Goalkeeper Chris Brady, midfielder Allan Rodriguez and forward Alex Monis have been training with the team since early July. Monis is 17; Brady and Rodriguez are 16.

Catch up on Forward Madison FC signings, other news since the end of the 2019 season

Forward Madison FC reworked some of its roster since finishing in fourth place and losing in the playoff semifinals in its inaugural USL League One pro soccer season in 2019. Then the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of the 2020 season for nearly four months. Here's all the news that happened since last season ended.

Forward Madison FC re-signs midfielder Brandon Eaton
Soccer

Forward Madison FC re-signs midfielder Brandon Eaton

  • STATE JOURNAL STAFF
  • 0

Forward Madison FC re-signed 25-year-old midfielder Brandon Eaton, who spent two months sidelined with a knee injury last year but impressed the coaching staff with his attitude during rehabilitation and his performances when he came back.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics