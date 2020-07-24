Travel during COVID-19 pandemic goes by the book for Forward Madison FC

Life on the road is part of the game for professional athletes, but never before quite like this.
Forward Madison FC players and staff members have their first road trip under COVID-19 protocols for Saturday's season opener at North Texas SC.
Detailed USL League One travel guidelines written for the pandemic include four pages on buses, air travel, hotels and meals for road trips. The other 47 pages of the document are still in play, too.
This week, Forward Madison coach Daryl Shore called his Greenville Triumph SC counterpart John Harkes to ask about his team's trip to Florida for last weekend's game.
"They had some comfort and some discomfort," Shore said. "I'm sure in the back of our minds there's going to be a little bit of worry."
The team is taking the designated precautions, however, Shore said.
The league's return to play protocols regulate when teams have to take a bus for road trips (destinations 500 miles or less; FMFC has only one trip that short, to Union Omaha), suggest a seating layout for bus journeys and mandate that each member of the traveling party gets a bottle of hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes before starting air travel.
USL League One on Monday announced that eight positive COVID-19 tests had returned from five teams in rounds of testing from June 30 to July 13. That covered 720 tests of 385 players and team staff members, a 1.1% positive rate.
The league isn't identifying those who have tested positive or which teams the positive tests came from. Forward Madison had one positive test in the initial round, according to a team official.
A positive test triggers a period of isolation and care for the person, quarantine for those who were in close contact and other measures.
One of the two games scheduled for last Saturday was postponed because of initial unconfirmed positive COVID-19 cases with two people in South Georgia Tormenta FC's bubble.
Forward Madison center forward Wojciech Wojcik said there's a give and take with all of the protocols in place.
"The league is obviously trying to do everything in its power to make sure that we're all safe and we're all healthy," he said. "But at the same time, we have to be able to live a happy, healthy and exciting life. Obviously, we have to be smart about what we're doing in quarantining and staying away from big crowds, outside of the essentials whether it's the grocery store or whatever. You've got to do what you've got to do and you've got to stay safe. But at the same time, I think it's very important for us to be able to be in a good space mentally."
Three on loan
Forward Madison will start the season with three players from the Chicago Fire Academy on the roster as part of a loan arrangement with the Major League Soccer team.
Goalkeeper Chris Brady, midfielder Allan Rodriguez and forward Alex Monis have been training with the team since early July. Monis is 17; Brady and Rodriguez are 16.
Catch up on Forward Madison FC signings, other news since the end of the 2019 season
Forward Madison FC reworked some of its roster since finishing in fourth place and losing in the playoff semifinals in its inaugural USL League One pro soccer season in 2019. Then the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of the 2020 season for nearly four months. Here's all the news that happened since last season ended.
Wilt, who joined the USL League One team as it was launched in May 2018, will work with communities to develop supporters groups in new USL markets and assist existing teams with fan engagement.
Forwards Don Smart and Paulo Júnior, midfielder J.C. Banks and goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre will return for a second season with the USL League One team, the Flamingos announced Wednesday.
Leonard played in all 29 USL League One games in 2019 and finished in the top 10 in the league in tackles (61), duels won (182) and interceptions (54).
Díaz played left back and right back in the Flamingos' inaugural season, scoring two goals in all competitions.
The Flamingos will open their second season with a road game against Richmond Kickers.
The 28-game league schedule was unveiled Friday, with the Flamingos playing six opponents three times and five others twice.
It'll be the team's second exhibition against a top-division German team.
Forward Madison FC re-signed 25-year-old midfielder Brandon Eaton, who spent two months sidelined with a knee injury last year but impressed the coaching staff with his attitude during rehabilitation and his performances when he came back.
A former Madison College and Madison 56ers player, he made the inaugural roster last year through an open tryout.
Wojcik, 27, led USL Championship team Hartford Athletic FC in scoring last season with seven goals in 31 league appearances.
"We think we may have found a diamond in the rough with Mike," Forward Madison coach Daryl Shore said.
Crisler won a spot on the roster with his play during Forward Madison's combine earlier this month.
The team on Thursday accepted a transfer bid from USL Championship side Miami FC for Brian Sylvestre, who played most of the minutes in Forward Madison's inaugural season.
Barnes, 25, didn't appear in any USL League One games in 2019 but saw time during exhibition matches against Hertha Berlin and Minnesota United.
Schneider, 27, played at Madison La Follette and the University of Wisconsin before starting his pro career.
Lockaby, 24, started 22 USL League One games for Richmond last season.
The Shorewood native, who started last season with Memphis 901 FC in the USL Championship, is the third player from Wisconsin on Forward Madison's roster.
Trimmingham, 23, was a guest player in the Flamingos' friendly against Minnesota United. He played the rest of the season with FC Miami City in USL League Two.
Tobin, the team's captain in 2019, took six to eight weeks to decide whether he had another season left in him.
A one-year affiliate relationship will include the Fire playing an exhibition game at Breese Stevens Field at a date yet to be announced.
USL League One extends hiatus due to COVID-19 coronavirus; earliest Forward Madison FC home game now May 23
Forward Madison originally was scheduled to open its league schedule March 28 at Richmond Kickers, with the home opener April 11 against Toronto FC II.
The third-division pro soccer league will attempt to reschedule teams' full, 28-game slate if the season is able to start in mid-May.
Marceta, 27, played last season in the German fourth division and was on trial with MLS' Seattle Sounders FC this preseason before landing with Forward Madison.
Forward Madison said in a release that the teams will attempt to find a date to play in 2021.
With real games on hold, Forward Madison FC sells tickets to imaginary match to benefit restaurants, health care workers
A $10 purchase through the team's online store will get buyers a commemorative Match for Madison ticket and their name on a mural that will be installed at Breese Stevens Field.
A look inside the design process after the team on Saturday unveiled its alternate kit, with three shades of blue and two shades of pink swirling in a hypnotic design.
The workouts starting Wednesday aren't necessarily an indication that a return to play is drawing nearer for the pro soccer team, but it's a step to get players ready for that possibility.
Second-tier USL Championship is planning to resume its season from a COVID-19 hiatus on July 11 after its board of governors approved the provisional start date on Thursday.
The league board of governors approved a return-to-play framework during a Friday meeting.
USL League One, players agree on protocols for season launch, but venue questions remain for Forward Madison FC
Forward Madison FC is among the teams that may not be able to play in its home city because of local restrictions on mass gatherings.
The league lifted the ban on full-team workouts, but Forward Madison is still limited by Dane County restrictions.
The team will conduct workouts at the Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells starting Friday.
The pro soccer team will play its 10 home games at Hart Park after considering around a dozen venues in and around Wisconsin.
The third-division pro soccer league announced home openers for the 11 teams that will play in the 2020 season.
The team opens July 25 at defending champion North Texas SC, followed by its first home game in Wauwatosa on July 31 against runner-up Greenville Triumph SC.
